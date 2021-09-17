Summer warmth hangs on just a little longer with weekend storms targeting Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday, friends! We close out the work week with some change upon us, with the southwesterly winds of change becoming more pronounced.

Our southerly flow will also start to pull in an influx of moisture, so you can expect more cloud cover throughout the day in Southern Utah ahead of the possibility of some isolated storms. Before we hit on the storms through, we have to talk about air quality for today and that noticeable patchy smoke. We see another day of hazy sunshine and compromised air quality, especially in counties along the Wasatch Front. We could again see air deemed “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in places like Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele and Utah counties. We do expect some air quality improvement by Saturday, and the chance for some cleaner air in the mix by the end of the weekend.

HEADS UP: Wet weather on the way with storms expected Saturday…As you make those outdoor plans to soak up the last of the sumer warmth–stay weather aware! See you on @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/iOhtE9ksmB — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) September 17, 2021

Temperatures will, once again, reach above average with low to mid 80s expected along the Wasatch Front. The daytime high in Salt Lake will aim for 86, with 80s expected throughout the central part of the state and West Desert as well. The heat will hang on in Southern Utah with highs hovering in the low 90s near Moab, Lake Powell, and the Four Corners, and just slightly above average numbers in Washington County with a high of 96 expected in St. George today. We will again see some gusty southerly winds, and that actually bring an elevated fire threat to most of Central Utah including Utah County, the Uinta Basin and the West Desert.

The southerly winds will also drag some moisture into the beehive state, and an area of low pressure will combine with that to spark up some isolated storms to start in Southern Utah this evening and tonight. Storms become more widespread as that low makes its way through Utah on Saturday, with stronger storms possible starting Saturday morning.

The best chance for wet weather will be during the afternoon and early evening, so if you’re going to see Weber vs. JMU or Arizona State vs. BYU, keep your eyes to the skies! Temperatures will still run in the 80s along the Wasatch Front, but temperatures will come down to the low and mid-90s in the south.

We get another storm system Sunday into Monday with a robust cold front and a drastic drop in temperatures. Get ready for it to feel like Autumn with highs dipping into the low 60s to start next week! Overnight lows will be a shock to the system with 30s and 40s—and gosh, it’s been a while!

Bottom line? Mild, hazy with late day storms in the south!

