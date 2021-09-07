Summer temperatures with moderate air quality, extreme heat for Southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We may be moving away from Labor Day, but we are still on summer-mode across the Beehive State. Not only do we get more heat, but we also get more pesky smoke.

Most spots today will have moderate air quality with it dropping further to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” for the Wasatch Front from Ogden south through Provo and in Duchesne & Uintah Counties. The culprit for this heat and smoke staying in place is a high-pressure situated on top of us. This will lead to even warmer temperatures in the next couple of days as our skies remain dry.

Daytime highs along the Wasatch Front will reach the lower 90s in most spots with Logan even knocking on the door of 90. In Salt Lake City we’ll reach 92 this afternoon.

In St. George the heat could be dangerous. For the lower elevations in Washington County that include St. George, Hurricane, and Zion National Park to name a few, there is an excessive heat warning currently in effect that will last through tomorrow afternoon. Within the warning highs will range between 105-107. If within the warning take precautions to beat the heat and stay hydrated!

The high-pressure will remain over the next couple of days. This will mean more heat in the south and building heat in the central and northern half of the state.

By Thursday we could see upper 90s in Salt Lake City. This pattern will begin to ease slightly by Friday into the weekend. Moisture could work its way back in and right now we cannot rule out the potential for some rain Friday into Saturday as temperatures ease back a little closer to seasonal averages. Stay tuned!

The takeaway, the next few days will be hot and hazy.

Stay on top of any air quality issues and the heat with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are There4You!