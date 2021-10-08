Stronger storm to impact Utah Friday and Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday, Utah! Our active pattern continues with a stronger storm system that will impact the close of the workweek and the first part of the weekend.

This incoming storm brings widespread wet weather to Utah and helps the temperatures tumble below average for the next several days. The storms will bring rain, but also scattered afternoon thunderstorms that bring the chance of gusty winds, thunder, lightning, and hail. You can expect periods of moderate to heavy rain through Saturday evening statewide.

With embedded thunderstorms in the waves of moisture, heavy rain potential exists and as a result, a Flood Watch goes into effect for parts of Northern Utah. The Flood Watch will go into effect this afternoon through this evening for parts of Cache Valley, Eastern Box Elder County, and Wasatch Mountains North of Interstate 80. The Flood Watch is not our only weather advisory, this storm system has snow levels dip and the Western Uintas actually start our Friday with a Winter Weather Advisory.

Accumulating snow is expected above 9,000 feet bringing the chance of 5-10″ through Saturday evening. Snow will also accumulate on the popular Mirror Lake Highway and Monte Cristo Loop. Snow levels will drop to about 7,500 feet through Saturday afternoon.

Snow levels will fall and so will temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s for the Wasatch Front, 50s for the Wasatch Back, and St. George will only see low 70s. Showers will start to dwindle by the second half of the state Saturday, then we get calmer weather for Sunday with sunshine. Enjoy the end of your weekend because next week will bring active weather conditions too! An early week storm brings COLD rain and the chance for mountain, bench, and valley snow to some parts of the state!

Good morning #Utah! It is going to be a busy weather day across the state with widespread rain. Some strong storms will be possible along, north, and west of the #WasatchFront. Times of heavy rain could lead to flooding and snow is likely in the Uintas! Be weather aware today! pic.twitter.com/MSewFgk7PM — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) October 8, 2021

Bottom Line? Friday is soggy with temperatures dropping!

Stay on top of all our weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are There4 You!