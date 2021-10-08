Strong storms and flood threat target Friday evening

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The thunderstorm threat has been upgraded for the Wasatch Front for our Friday. Storm development continues as a larger storm system ushers in wet weather and gusty winds. Many parts of Utah including the Wasatch Front, West Desert, SW Desert, and Cache Valley are looking at the threat of stronger storms. Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected through Saturday for Northern, Central, and Western Utah.

We already have a Flood Watch in effect until midnight for Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley, and the Wasatch mountain north of Interstate 80. Also, after flash flood warnings in the area, a flood watch near Zion National Park will hold until 6 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center upgraded our thunderstorm threat today in parts of the state. A bulk of Utah now has a marginal risk for thunderstorms which could include heavy rain, hail, abundant lightning, damaging winds, and the threat of flooding. Scattered severe storms are possible and low-lying areas could see flood impacts. Some counties under the marginal risk include parts of Cache, Weber, Davis, Salt Lake County, Utah County, And Millard County. The general thunderstorm threat exists for the rest of the state with the exception of Grand County, San Juan County & South Central Utah. It’s safe to expect active skies expected tonight and into our Saturday.

Remember, in order for a thunderstorm to be classified as severe, it needs winds equal to or exceeding 58 miles per hour and hail at or greater than 1” in diameter.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as warnings evolve throughout the day.