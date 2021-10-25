Strong storm system means gusty and windy day for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Monday Utah! Be ready for quite a gusty and wet day as our very strong storm system continues to move into our area. This will be quite the weather maker as we have those strong winds still hanging around overnight for many of our areas in western Utah and eastern Nevada.

The high wind warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. Monday. under the warning, sustained wind speeds will be between 30 to 40 miles per hour with wind gusts reaching as high as 70 miles per hour. We also have many areas across the Beehive State that will have wind advisories and most of them begin at 3 a.m. and continue until 9 p.m. as well. Sustained wind speeds will also be slightly lower but nothing to scoff at ranging between 25 to 35 miles per hour with wind gusts reaching up to 60 miles per hour.

Given these winds will be of longer duration, expect damage to trees, powerlines, and power poles. The southerly direction of the winds will also cause issues for roadways that have an east-west orientation creating dangerous crosswinds. I-80 in the western half of the state will be a roadway of major concern Monday morning.

Temperatures, due to the southerly flow, will be warmer as the day continues despite the lack of sunshine. Many of us are expecting to be in the 60s and 70s again. Mostly cloudy skies are going to be the name of the game throughout the entire day. This will then lead to heavy rain as all of the moisture from the atmospheric river finally makes its way in and brings us those significant rainfall amounts. Northern Utah will be one of the hardest hit areas as we are expecting to see amounts ranging between 1″ to 1.5.” In central and southern Utah rainfall amounts will be between .5 to 1″ of rain once all is said and done. Another thing of note is that the bulk of the rain will occur during the evening time. Given the heavy rainfall in a short amount of time that means that we can end up seeing issues with flooding and standing water in prone areas such as valleys, streams, and urban areas. If you see a flooded road make sure to “turn around, don’t drown” as rushing water can easily sweep away vehicles.

Snowfall in the mountains will not be as significant as other storm systems since the moisture moves in with the warmer air. Snow levels will be quite high, well over 9,000 feet with this system, so only the highest mountain tops will see snow. Snow levels also in areas that tend to produce good amounts will see a more wet kind of snow.

In short, Monday will be a very busy day with weather as we see this incoming system bring up some very rough conditions so stay weather aware.

Be ahead of all the inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!