Stormy skies hang on with cooler temperatures in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday! It was a soggy start to the day for many with those ongoing showers and thunderstorms, especially in Utah County overnight.

Boy, you are going to feel that weather change today! Significantly cooler temperatures today following a strong cold front and some severe storms, with a more than 20-degree temperature drop from yesterday to today.

Daytime highs today will be in the 70s along the Wasatch Front, with Salt Lake making a real effort to get to a high of 75.

Expect scattered thunderstorms to continue for our Wednesday, and a cool, cloudy, stormy day. Most of the state will see those highs reach the 70s, with the exception of Moab, Lake Powell, and St. George getting into the 80s and 90s.

Due to the scattered storms, the flash flood watch issued especially for flood-prone areas and burn scars, now extended to Wednesday night.

This does include most of Central and Southern Utah with “expected” flooding throughout the flood-prone areas including our National Parks.

Bottom line? Stormy skies ahead with cooler daytime highs and the chance of flash flooding.

