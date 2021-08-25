Storms possible in Utah as smoke returns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, everyone! We have seen patchy smoke become more widespread to start the day and the concentration of smoke will increase as we get through today and head into tomorrow. Air quality is expected to hit the moderate category thanks to ozone and some elevated particulate matter in Northern and Eastern Utah.

Temperatures will also warm up today ahead of a quick little disturbance that will knock down daytime highs into Thursday. Expect high temperatures to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s statewide, with Salt Lake a little bit warmer than the daily average high of 90 for this time of year. St. George will push for those triple digits, and our mountain valleys will hang out in the 70s.

Into the afternoon hours, daytime heating could aid in some isolated storm development. We could see storms pop up in the Uinta Basin, Castle Country, near Duchesne, the Carbon Corridor, and all the way south to Grand County. Storms will most likely form over the higher terrain but have a chance of rolling into some valleys. Gusty winds, brief heavy rain, and lightning will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has put this area under a general threat for thunderstorms for today. The storm will stay east of I-15 and target the afternoon and evening hours.

Bottom line? Smoke is increasing, temperatures will be warm, and part of the state needs to keep its eyes on the skies!

Stay on top of air quality and developing storms with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!