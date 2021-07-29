Storms, more widespread, expected in Utah on Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday! We have another day of scattered thunderstorms and the storms will be more widespread than yesterday.

Storms are dropping an abundance of moisture and prompting flash flood warnings, like we saw in Moab, where more than an inch of rain fell and flooded Main Street.

Strong storms will develop today as monsoon moisture continues to surge into our state with a Southeast flow. Flash flood potential is “probable” through all of our state’s National Parks, and flood potential exists for parts of the Wasatch Front.

We have the latest on those #moab floods, track those storms hitting Northern #Utah right now and what to expect for the rest of the week on @abc4utah news at 10…



Flooding info here ⬇️https://t.co/1ZgNtfFBZK pic.twitter.com/0nYyuG6wJX — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 29, 2021

Isolated storms are expected in the southwest desert for today, with a higher chance of storms in Cedar City as opposed to St. George.

Expect cloud cover and cooler temperatures, slightly below average, with daytime highs in the low to mid-90s along the Wasatch Front. A cooling trend will continue through the end of the workweek with more storms in the forecast.

Bottom line? Monsoon moisture has made it to Northern Utah and will impact a bulk of Utah for our Thursday.

Stay ahead of any storms and inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!