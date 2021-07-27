Storms calm down in the south, ramp up in the north

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Tuesday is expected to be a lot calmer for Southern Utah as we expect to see storms more isolated in nature across the Beehive State.

This does not fully rule out localized flooding from stronger individual cells that can put down a heavy amount of rain quickly.

The storms will be mostly centered around the mountains and higher elevations this afternoon and evening. Storms continue to creep northward as well with moisture returning as far north as the Cache Valley.

These storms will continue to pop up further north as the day continues with possibly some of the Wasatch Front getting a sprinkle in.

Thanks to all of this moisture, we see that our temperatures also remain either near average or below average for the day.

We expect to see our highs range around the mid 90s for almost everyone. The wind shift and storm activity will also help clear our air for much better air quality once again.

Tonight and for the overnight hours, we expect to see the chances of rain die down and temperatures also remain comfortable in the 60s and 70s for most.

In short, storms continue to spread throughout the Beehive State and possibly cause some localized flooding for susceptible areas such as creeks, streams, and burn scars.

With inclement weather still in the forecast, be sure to stay up to date with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!