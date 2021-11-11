Storm system brings chance for rain, snow to Utah on Veterans Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Veterans Day, Utah! We have a fast-moving storm system from the Pacific Northwest ready to clip the northern and northeastern parts of our state. As a result, we have the chance of an isolated valley rain and/or mountains snow shower in Northern Utah.

Snow levels will hang around 7,000 feet, and the chance of valley rain would be likely in the afternoon and evening. Daytime highs will make it to the upper 40s and low 50s along the Wasatch Front, with mid to upper 50s throughout Central Utah, and a few 60s in Southern Utah. St. George will reach a high of 71 with mostly sunny skies expected. Clouds will linger through the day in the north, while central and southern Utah see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

High pressure will take over by the end of the workweek and build through the upcoming weekend. This will mean dry conditions prevailing across the state as temperatures return to above average. Highs this weekend will make a run at 60 degrees in Salt Lake City as St. George will be in the low to mid-70s.

Bottom line? The chance of a shower and below-average temperatures exists for half of Utah on this Veterans day, while the southern half of the state will see more sunshine and above-average highs.

Stay ahead of any possible shower activity with Utah's Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online.