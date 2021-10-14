Storm system bringing rain, snow to part of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, all! We have a storm system impacting Northern and Central Utah today, with valley rain/snow showers and just straight snow showers for parts of the Wasatch Front through the early morning and afternoon.

This storm delivers another reinforcing shot of cold air, so temperatures will remain below average with highs in the mid-40s along the Wasatch Front and most of the state. The Four Corners area and Moab will warm into the mid to upper 50s, with the Lake Powell area and St. George getting into the mid-60s.

Snow levels dropped this morning to below 5000 ft. and any accumulations above an inch will favor the benches and higher, however, if we see showers enhanced by the Great Salt Lake could bring minor valley accumulations. Any accumulating snow in valleys or benches should stick to grassy surfaces, with mountain valleys picking up between 1-3.” For the mountains, we won’t see snow totals equal what they were on Tuesday, but an additional few inches at least are likely. Heading into the late afternoon and evening, wet weather will taper off as moisture quickly tracks east. Another frigid night ahead with overnight lows hovering close to or below the freezing point, even in the Salt Lake Valley.

By Friday, temperatures start to rebounding, and our active weather dwindles. We’ll be looking at sunshine and a gradual warming trend into the weekend with highs returning to the 60 by Sunday for Salt Lake City and southern Utah will start to see 70s return.

Bottom line? Another Autumn storm system makes it through the Northern half of the state with some light snow accumulations.

Stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are There4You!