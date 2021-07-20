Storm chance hangs around for Tuesday, with flooding concerns for some

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday! It’s another day of storm potential with the chance of flash flooding in portions of Utah.

Monsoon moisture has surged into the state, and parts of Utah will face strong thunderstorms as a result. These storms can create flash floods due to the slow movement which brings the potential for heavy downpours.

Cedar City picked up record rainfall Monday with 0.89″ of rain for the day, and active skies are again expected in Central and Southern Utah for Tuesday. Flash flooding potential is “probable” for all our state’s National Parks, and daytime heating will add to storm development.

Northern Utah will again see the chance of isolated thunderstorms. Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies statewide and temperatures trending slightly cooler than the weekend but hovering close to average for most of the state.

The daytime high will make it into the mid 90 along the Wasatch Front with SLC reaching for a high of 94.

The Uinta Basin will see numbers in the 90s, while Castle Country, Iron County, and a slew of cities along the I-15 corridor in Central Utah hit the upper 80s and low 90s.

Southern Utah will be slightly hotter with upper 90s and triple digits expected near Moab, Lake Powell, and St. George. St. George will make the run for 100 degrees, which is only two degrees below the seasonal norm for this time of year.

The chance for daily precipitation and thunderstorm potential will stick around through the extended forecast period for much of the state.

A pattern shift in the high-pressure ridge would have to occur, but until then, monsoonal flow and the moisture transport associated with it will continue to impact Utah.

We could see another Flash Flood Watch issued for Central and Southern Utah for Tuesday, so stay tuned!

The best way to stay weather aware is with Utah’s Most accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!