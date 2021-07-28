Storm chance continues as monsoon moisture surges in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday! We have made it to the middle of this unsettled week, and today we have monsoon moisture surging into Northern Utah, and that means we are facing an extended period of thunderstorms capable of heavy rain, with our temperatures running slightly below normal.

Our area of high pressure has moved into the High Plains, so that has allowed for us to tap into that monsoon moisture.

Thunderstorms will likely develop over the higher terrain from Brian Head to Bear Lake and into the Uintas and southwest Wyoming, with scattered storms over the Wasatch Front.

Heavy rain is possible with these slow-moving storms and the area of greatest concern for flooding will be sensitive burn scars of Central and Northern Utah.

Expect a decent amount of cloud cover with a high of 95 in Salt Lake, and low to mid 90s along the Wasatch Front. Temperatures will hit the upper 80s in Cedar City and around Castle Country.

A pocket of drier air sneaks into the extreme Southwest corner of the state, so Cedar City to St George may get a brief breather from strong storms today, and that will allow temperatures in Washington County, near Moab and near Lake Powell to hit above or close to triple digits.

Our South/Southeast flow over the Great Basin means this surge of monsoon moisture will linger for the rest of the workweek and into the weekend. Bottom line? More widespread storms are ahead for the middle of the weak with localized flooding possible.

As weather conditions change, be sure to stay up to date with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!