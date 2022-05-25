SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Winds relax a bit today, and a serious warming trend will help push temperatures above average for the middle of the week. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s along the Wasatch Front with Salt Lake City potentially getting to 80 while St. George returns to the mid-90s.

The peak of our warmth hits Thursday and delivers what could be a summer preview. We are likely to see the hottest temperatures we’ve seen so far this year, with the Wasatch Front highs seeing the low 90s and St. George possibly approaching 100!

Winds will increase out of the south which will lead the charge for the warmup. In southern Utah where humidity will be low combined with warmth will mean an increase in the fire risk.

A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect tomorrow afternoon through tomorrow evening for the Grand Staircase area of southern Utah.

The high pressure leading to the warmup will start to ease its grip heading into the Memorial Day weekend. We get westerly winds and slight cooling as we close out the workweek into the Memorial Day weekend. By Friday with the high-pressure easing, we’ll add in a slight chance for showers and a few thunderstorms for the northernmost half of the state.

Heading into our Memorial Day weekend, weather models continue to favor a more active pattern with a system swinging in from the Pacific Northwest. This will result in the cooling trend continuing while also likely adding a chance for wet weather and at times, windier conditions.

Right now, the best chance for wet weather appears to favor the northern two-thirds of the state but is more than a few days away it’s just something to watch for now. Each day Saturday through Tuesday will bring moisture potential with the best chance being Sunday into Memorial Day.

On top of that, there will be potential for thunderstorms. In southern Utah, winds are likely to increase which could result in more high fire danger and we will keep you posted if any warnings get issued.

Overall, the heat breaks down for the holiday weekend and daytime highs slip below average yet again heading into Memorial Day and early next week. If you have any outdoor plans for the Memorial Day weekend continue to stay up to date on the forecast!

Bottom line? High pressure takes control and brings significant warming statewide.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!