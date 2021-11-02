Soggy start to Tuesday as quick-moving storm system impacts Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! A soggy start to the day for many valleys in Northern and Central Utah, as a quick-moving storm system will impact the start of the day. Isolated showers will linger through lunch and make it as far south as the higher terrain in Central and parts of Southern Utah.

Snow levels dipped to about 6,000 feet this morning, so accumulations of about 2-5″ is where we should top out in the Uintas and in the Cottonwoods along with some of the higher peaks in northern Utah. We’ll see these showers taper after lunch, as the low pressure driving all this moves east, leaving quieter conditions behind it. High pressure sets back up and that means dry skies tonight and more seasonal temperatures arrive for the Wasatch Front for Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a seasonal day before it warms up a little on Thursday ahead of another quick-moving system. At this point, this next system Thursday into Friday won’t have as much moisture to work with, but there will be at least a chance for some wet weather. It’s safe to expect a slight cool down for the close of the week and a few more clouds.

Good morning! It is a soggy start to this morning in northern Utah with valley rain and mountain snow. Make sure you give yourself plenty of time for the commute and be extra careful! By the afternoon wet weather will be moving away. #utwx #Utah @AlanaBrophyNews @cesar_wx pic.twitter.com/hnnUv7yFaM — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) November 2, 2021

Bottom line? Wet weather will stick around for half the day, then clearer skies and drier conditions tonight and into tomorrow.

