Soggy start to September for many in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday! We are kicking off September soggy as after a rainy overnight for some, especially in Southern and Central Utah. With moisture still on the move in Utah, and that means a bulk of the state is facing widespread storms!

This monsoon surge brings in the potential for heavy rain, gusty winds, and the chance for abundant lightning. Our scattered storms also increase the risk of flash flooding, which is at its highest threat today–expected at all of National Parks.

We will see rain through the morning hours, with storms revving up in the afternoon, particularly east of I-15 from Southwest Wyoming all the way to St. George. Isolated storms are expected for the northern Wasatch Front, but the chance for thunderstorms encompasses the entire state.

The gusty southwesterly winds that help transport monsoon moisture into the state also helped push some of the thicker concentrations of smoke to the Northern counties. We see patchy smoke expected along the Northern Wasatch Front, and moderate air in monitored counties. Moderate air is an improvement from the weekend and start to the workweek, where many counties battle air deemed “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

Smoke thinning is an unintended benefit of the monsoon push, and so are some cooler temperatures. Daytime highs will back off of the 90s and drop to the low to mid-80s along the Wasatch Front and in many valleys. Mountain valleys will drop into the 70s. More cloud cover and wet weather will assist in the temperature dip.

SW winds pushed that smoke, so hazy skies tomorrow.

Gusty SW winds tonight clocking between 30-40 mph along the Wasatch Front…@abc4utah #utwx #wind pic.twitter.com/NWXFYBwCpf — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) September 1, 2021

Temperatures will hang slightly above average for the next 48 hours, and there will be enough lingering moisture on Thursday for isolated showers and storms across Utah Thursday. After that, we’re back to mostly dry skies and slightly warmer temperatures into the weekend.

Bottom line? Wet Wednesday ahead, with the chance for flooding and some cooler temperatures.

