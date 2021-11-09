Soggy day of rain and snow to hit Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, friends! We’ve got a soggy day ahead of us as our next storm system moves into the Beehive State! We get another dose of valley rain and mountain snow to Northern and Central Utah, with most precipitation staying north of the I-70 and I-15 interchange.

Moderate rain is expected through lunch, with showers hanging around and producing some healthy rainfall totals between a trace and half an inch through much of the state. A slushy morning and evening commute can be expected in places like Parleys and Logan Summit, as snow levels dip to about 6500 ft by Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will remain below average today with the upper 40s and low 50s expected for the northern half of the state, with a range of mid 50s to mid-60s for the southern half of Utah. St. George will be the warm spot with ahigh of 69 expected, and cloud cover lingering through the day.

Good morning, #Utah! Already starting to see isolated wet weather in western Utah. The chance for wet weather will ramps up by the time we get to midday with valley rain and mountain snow. Be sure to stay up to date with the weather today! #utwx @AlanaBrophyNews @cesar_wx pic.twitter.com/bOpn08puS3 — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) November 9, 2021

Wet weather will be possible into Wednesday as well but will begin to taper, especially for southern Utah. With a northwesterly flow, there’s also the chance we get lake enhancement through the day on Wednesday, which could benefit our canyons and keep showers activity in parts of Salt Lake and Davis County.

Snow accumulations above 7000 ft will range between 3-6″, with the Cottonwoods and parts of the Uintas expected to get more and closer to eight inches. Temperatures will cool as well with highs in Salt Lake City struggling to reach 50 Wednesday and Thursday with lows likely dipping into the mid and upper 30s.

Veterans Day will bring a weak disturbance through Northern Utah so the chance of isolated showers sticks around. Drier conditions to follow for the close of the workweek as daytime highs rebound closer to average.