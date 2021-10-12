Snow, rain means sloppy Tuesday for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – What a messy Tuesday! A sloppy day is ahead with wet weather continuing with more rain and snow as temperatures feel more November-like than October. Daytime highs will only make it to the 40s for a large part of Utah – even St. George will only make it to the 50s.

We see the coldest air of the season into tonight, with a hard freeze watch for the Northern Wasatch Front, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Utah Valley, Western Uinta Basin, Castle Country, and Western Canyonlands. The frost will be the end of the growing season with overnight lows dropping to 28 degrees or below.

Thick heavy snow coming down quickly in Logan at @USUAggies this morning. Be careful this morning especially around Cache Valley & in southwestern #Utah as snow continues to fall. #utwx @AlanaBrophyNews @cesar_wx @abc4utah @NWSSaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/kzwpdqWeeN — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) October 12, 2021

We also have a slew of weather warnings in effect as an unseasonably cold Autumn storm keeps ushering in wintry weather. This potent storm system has triggered widespread precipitation and will impact the state through early Wednesday morning. This storm has prompted a “Winter Storm Warning” for most of our mountains, with a “Winter Weather Advisory” for some higher elevations in the North, as well as Central and Southern Utah Valleys. The Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday and impacts the Western Uintas, Central mountains, Southern Mountains, parts for Southwest Utah, and the eastern portion of Juab and Millard counties.

Winter driving conditions are expected, especially on I-15 from Nephi to Cedar City. Accumulating snow is expected, between 4-8″, Within these with localized areas looking at closer to 10″. This could lead to some dangerous road conditions on parts of the I-15 and I-70 corridors. Also, as the colder air moves in, hard freezing conditions will be possible in parts of the southwestern half of the state tonight. Winds will also be gusty, so SW Utah could face blowing snow which would make for extremely dangerous driving conditions on I-15 all the way through the San Rafael Swell, from Scipio to Cedar City, and any mountain routes. Driving conditions will mimic more January road conditions, as opposed to October.

The Winter Weather Advisory also will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday and impacts the Wasatch Mountains, Sanpete Valley, Sevier Valley, Upper Sevier River Valleys, Bryce Canyon Country, Capitol Reef National Park, and Vicinity, Western Juab and Millard Counties, and the Eastern Uintas. Accumulating snow is expected in these areas with varying totals. The National Weather Service issues a Winter Weather Advisory when periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow-covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Winds will also be an issue starting early Tuesday, especially with gusty crosswinds expected on I-80, with a Wind Advisory going into effect at 6 a.m. The wind advisory includes the Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Juab County, Millard County, and all the way to the Idaho and Utah state line. Expect cold northerly sustained winds between 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. The advisory will expire at 3 p.m.

Also, by Tuesday night into Wednesday, moisture will begin to exit, just leaving a small chance for wet weather for mid-week. However, another quick-moving system will reinforce the cold air for Thursday and will bring with it another chance of seeing snow showers across the state. After Thursday, sunshine looks to return as we go on a slow warming trend into the weekend.

To stay up to date on our weather changes statewide, be sure to stick with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are There4You!