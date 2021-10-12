Snow levels drop as all of Utah could see freezing temps tonight

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – It might be October, but Old Man Winter is paying us a quick visit. It is going to be a messy day across the state as wet weather continues through the day today. We’ll see daytime highs only manage the 40s along the Wasatch Front and even St. George won’t get out of the 50s.

The coldest air so far of the season arrives tonight as just about everyone in Utah will see a low in at least the 30s. In the Utah Valley, Western Uinta Basin, Northern Wasatch Front, Tooele & Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Western Canyonlands, and Castle Country a Hard Freeze Warning will go into effect tonight as lows will fall into the mid-20s. This could kill crops and damage exposed outdoor pipes.

The Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will continue until 6 p.m. this evening. The warning includes the Western Uintas, Central Mountains, Southern Mountains, parts for Southwest Utah, and the eastern portion of Juab and Millard counties. Winter driving conditions will continue along parts of the I-15 & I-70 Corridors from Nephi down to Cedar City and Richfield. In these areas, we could see close to if not above a half-foot of snow. Like we’ve already seen, in the higher elevations 10″ plus cannot be ruled out.

Dangerous travel conditions will also go for all-mountain routes across the state today as well. On top of the cold, rain, and snow it will be a windy day across the state and this could especially lead to blowing snow in SW Utah which will lead to very dangerous conditions through the San Rafael Swell.

In the Winter Weather Advisory snow totals will vary. The locations in the advisory include the Wasatch Mountains, Sanpete Valley, Sevier Valley, Upper Sevier River Valleys, Bryce Canyon Country, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Western Juab and Millard Counties, and the Eastern Uintas.

Down around 6000 ft. we could see an inch or a few, and the benches could see a trace to an inch while in the higher elevations like Alta snow totals will end up being well over a foot. For the lower valleys including the Salt Lake Valley, we’ll be looking at mostly just cold rain with maybe a few flurries mixing in by tonight.

The trend through the afternoon into tonight will be moisture starting to move away to the east. For our Wednesday we’ll be looking at mostly dry skies with a slight chance for a passing snow shower in the northern mountains while our temperatures remain well below average across the board.

Another quick-moving system will arrive late tomorrow into Thursday. This will bring the chance for another round of rain and snow, mainly to northern Utah. Snow levels will also be a little lower so there’s a better chance we could see snow showers below 5000ft which would include the Salt Lake Valley, but any accumulations will still favor the benches and higher. After Thursday sunshine returns across the state as our temperatures slowly begin to moderate.

