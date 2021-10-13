Chance for snow, chilly temps sticking around in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday! It was an unseasonably cold start to the day with frigid temperatures for much of the state.

Overnight lows bottomed out between 10 and 15 degrees below the seasonal norms, and we stay with that trend when it comes to our daytime highs. Expect chilly conditions with highs in the 40s in the North and 50s down South, with mostly dry skies with a slight chance for an isolated snow shower in the northern mountains while our temperatures remain well below average across the board.

Another quick-moving system will arrive late tomorrow into Thursday. This will bring the chance for another round of rain and snow, mainly to northern Utah. Snow levels will also be a little lower so there’s a better chance we could see snow showers below 5000ft which would include the Salt Lake Valley, but any accumulations will still favor the benches and higher.

We will close out the work week and head to the weekend with sunshine returning across the state as our temperatures slowly beginning to rebound closer to average. We will see highs make it back into the 60s by early next week.

It is COLD outside 🥶. Make sure you bundle up as you head out the door. The Hard Freeze Warning in spots continue until 9 AM.

Also, with some rain last night along the Wasatch Front don't be surprised if there's a little ice on your car this morning 👀. #utwx #utah pic.twitter.com/xDeWQ4So2n — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) October 13, 2021

Bottom line? Some lake effect potential could bring some showers to our morning commute and isolated potential through lunch. It’s going to be a chilly Wednesday, too!

To stay one step ahead weather, be sure to stick with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are There4You!