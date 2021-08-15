Smoky skies return, possible storms for southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As we close out the weekend we expect to see a return of smoky air for Utah.

A plume of wildfire smoke from the wildfires that are burning out west will be dragged in by our large high pressure system. This means that we will unfortunately see very poor air quality once again but it should not be as bad as last weekend.

The smoke will still be quite thick and areas just southeast of the Parleys Canyon Fire will see even poorer air quality as the two smoke sources will compile on each other.

Our temperatures, despite being under the thick blanket of smoke, will be above average for us as we expect to see our highs range around the 90s and 100s.

Sunday will definitely be one of those lazy days where we have the A/C on. So be sure to toss on the lazy clothes and just kick it easy for the day.

As we continue throughout the late afternoon and evening those of us in southern Utah will see some possible showers for the higher elevations. These will not be as strong as Saturday’s storms but they could still locally cause issues.

The rest of Utah will only see smoke as the plume continues to move in and hold steady into the overnight hours. We can expect to see our lows hang around the 60s and 70s for most.

In short, Sunday will be smoky and not that great to be outside due to the smoke. So make sure to just have an easy day.