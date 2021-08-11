Smoky skies are finally clearing in parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As we continue through our Wednesday, we will see much better air quality finally around most of Utah.

Our westerly flow that was bringing in all of the smoke from our west has now been shut off thanks to a new high pressure system moving in over the Great Basin. This means that we will see less smoke hanging around as the day continues.

This will drastically improve air quality to levels that we have not seen in days. Thanks to the high pressure system, we will also be warm for this afternoon and evening as we will see most reach highs in the 90s and even some low 100s in Southern Utah.

Sunshine will be plentiful too as we expect to have a mix of cloud cover from mostly sunny to partly cloudy throughout the Beehive State.

Spotty mountain showers are expected in Southern Utah towards the late afternoon and evening. If you are looking to have dinner outdoors or just enjoying the better air tonight, you can plan on not needing a sweater.

Heading into the overnight hours, more clearing is expected as we will see mostly clear skies and lows ranging around the 60s and 70s once again for a cooler evening.

In short, better air is making its way in and giving us a much needed break from the smoke.

Stay ahead of the smoke and any rain that may come our way with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!