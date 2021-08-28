Smoky air quality this weekend, storms ahead

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy weekend! We have a dry weekend ahead for the state, but we will battle some bad air for the weekend!

Westerly winds continue to billow thicker plumes of smoke from California into Utah. We have visible impacts throughout Northern and Central Utah, with hazy skies on the Eastern and Southern borders of the state. Thicker concentrations of smoke will fluctuate statewide throughout the weekend and some areas like Cache Valley could see some brief clearing before smoke-filled skies return.

Air quality impacts will stick around for both Saturday and Sunday with air deemed “unhealthy for sensitive groups” along the Wasatch Front, with moderate air expected in Uintah, Duchesne, Carbon, Iron, and Washington Counties with elevated smoke and ozone levels as the culprit.

Dry conditions are expected throughout the weekend, with daytime highs in the low to mid 80s and 90s for Saturday, and a slight uptick in warmth for Sunday. We get more of a southwesterly flow Sunday which brings some warmer air our way and helps dilute and push some of the thicker plumes of smoke to the North.

Hazy skies for Sunday with more moisture on the way next week! Monsoon moisture makes a return to the South next week, a storm targets the North mid-week and we could see some remnants of tropical moisture take aim at parts of the state. Time will tell!

Bottom Line? A dry weekend ahead with smoke-filled skies and compromised air quality.

Make sure you stay ahead of the smoke with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!