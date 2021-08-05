Severe weather possible: Areas in Utah to watch out for Thursday evening

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We made it to Thursday everyone! Unfortunately, our air quality remains poor due to all of the wildfire smoke pouring in from the west.

We are expecting to see another hot one out there today as that high pressure system now sits more over Arizona, spilling the heat into Utah.

We are expecting to see a bit of relief thanks to some air from the southwest moving in due to the cold front moving through, but it will not be long lived.

Another issue we have to face is the possibility of severe weather in parts of Northern Utah and eastern Nevada. The main threat that we will face with these isolated storms is strong gusty winds reaching up to 60 mph.

Heavy rain may be possible, but given how dry our lower levels are, we will most likely face dry microbursts. Lightning will also be a concern as with any thunderstorm.

These storms will mostly affect northeast Nevada, northwest Utah, southeast Idaho, Cache Valley, and the northern Wasatch Front.

As the evening goes on, we will see the storms fizzle out, leaving us under a calm but smoky sky.

Temperatures this afternoon and evening will be around the 90s and 100s for us, while our overnight lows will once again be on the warm side with most of us being in the 60s and 70s.

In short, smoky skies will be the widespread concern for us with parts of eastern Nevada, southeast Idaho, and Northern Utah seeing some localized strong to severe storms.

Stay ahead of the storms and the smoke with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!