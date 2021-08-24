Smoke sneaks back into Utah skies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday! We have a nice, dry day expected with temperatures continuing to rise statewide. Our southwesterly winds helped clear thicker wildfire smoke from our air through most of the state, but smoke crept back into the Northern Wasatch Front and part parts of southern and western Utah.

The smoke brings visibility impacts and some air quality concerns with air deemed moderate by the Department of Environmental Quality for all of northern Utah with one exception.

Cache Valley could see air mixing into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category. Expect plenty of sunshine today, hazy in some spots, with temperatures close to average throughout the Beehive State.

Tuesday: By lunch we see some smoke creeping back in with thicker plumes in NW Utah to start the morning & thru lunch..

Moderate Air quality expected with some spots hitting "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in Northern Utah.@abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/yY3lQL0cKv — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) August 24, 2021

Temperatures will top out in the 80s and low 90s with mostly clear skies, with Salt Lake making a run for 91 which is only one degree above average for this time of year. St. George will return to the triple digits today, with the average at 99 this time of year, we are quite close to seasonable daytime highs. We will see mid-80s in the Uinta Basin, mountain valleys, along the I-15 corridor, and the central part of the state. A drier pattern will want to hold through the workweek.

Bottom line? A mild Tuesday ahead with plenty of sunshine, gusty conditions at times, and smoke sneaking back into some of our skies.

Stay ahead of all the smoke and any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!