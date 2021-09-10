Smoke slowly dissipates, some in Utah may see rain Friday

SALT LAKE CITY(ABC4)- Happy Friday Utah! We made it to the end of the workweek and just in time to see some of our smoke to slowly start dissipating thanks to the monsoon flow that is bringing in much clearer air into Utah and the rest of the Great Basin.

This will be a much-welcomed improvement to our air quality as we have not seen clear skies in days. Air quality should be around the moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups categories for the first half of the day but improvements will be evident later on.

The monsoon flow also drags in moisture into our area that will allow for some showers to pop up over the higher elevations of southern Utah but in the north, a weather system in the Pacific Northwest will help boost our moisture and give us some extra ‘umph’ to get the storms rolling in the later parts of the afternoon.

We are not expecting widespread storms but a few isolated storms and showers can be expected across the Wasatch Front.

Got a few isolated showers with a t'storm moving north towards @ZionNPS this morning. The radar will be mostly quiet through the morning, but isolated showers and storms will develop this afternoon into tonight. #utwx #utah @AlanaBrophyNews @cesar_wx pic.twitter.com/JgKTfTu52K — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) September 10, 2021

Our highs will also still be on the warmer side despite the extra moisture as we expect to see high range around the upper 80s to mid-90s for most with St. George sitting at 101°. Breezy conditions during the afternoon hours are also expected.

In short, we are seeing better air quality and then later on some showers for some.

