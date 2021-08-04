Smoke may put a damper on Utah’s dry Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday! We have drier conditions throughout the state today, with a warming trend keeping temperatures on the up and up.

While daytime highs will heat up in Northern and Southern Utah, we will continue to battle wildfire smoke coming from the north and west of the Beehive State.

High pressure is building throughout the state, and the positioning of the area of the high allows smoke to be dragged into Utah from California and Oregon.

Check it out: Thicker smoke moves into a bulk of Utah in the early morning hours & through lunch.



Visible impacts and air quality concerns for your Wednesday–it will be heating up too!@abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/W5T3hEgVIh — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) August 4, 2021

On top of impacts to visibility from smoke, we will also see air quality compromised. Wildfire smoke contributes to elevated particulate matter.

The Department of Environmental Quality is forecasting air deemed “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in Salt Lake, Davis, and Utah county for today, but we could see Weber and Cache counties mix into that category as well.

The high pressure also allows for a warming trend with the 90s making a return to the Wasatch Front. Expect hazy sunshine with temperatures in the low to mid-90s along the I-15 corridor from Northern to Southern Utah.

The Uinta Basin, Castle Country, and Iron County will make it to the upper 80s, with triple digits expected near Lake Powell and in St. George.

With air quality conditions fluctuating during the day, make sure to limit strenuous activity during the heat of the day and when ozone or particulate matter spikes.

