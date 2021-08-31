Smoke lingers in the north, storms bringing ‘potential’ flash flooding to the south

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey Utah, hopefully you are having a terrific Tuesday! Smoke will continue to linger in the central and northern half of the state, leading to more “unhealthy for sensitive groups” air quality.

The smoke will continue to be the story in the north, but down south with a more southwesterly wind, moisture is moving in. This monsoon moisture will continue to move in over the next 36 hours which will lead to thunderstorms becoming more widespread in time.

For today, the best chance for showers and storms will favor the southern and central half of the state, mainly in higher terrain. These storms will have the potential to produce gusty winds, lightning, and flash flooding.

A Flash Flood watch will be in effect this afternoon through tomorrow evening for most areas from Nephi southward. The watch does extend a little further north in the higher terrain into Wasatch County. In some of our National Parks in southern Utah like at Bryce, Zion, Capitol Reef, and Grand Staircase, flash flooding is expected. This means many slot canyons, dry washes, and small streams are expected to experience flash flooding. Flash flooding is probable at the rest of the parks in southern Utah with it going to expected at all parks tomorrow.

While rain is unlikely along the Wasatch Front today an isolated storm cannot be completely ruled out. Temperature wise it will be slightly cooler in the south with St. George only reach the mid to upper 90s while in Salt Lake City and the rest of the Wasatch Front getting to the low and mid 90s with mostly dry skies. Expect breezy conditions across the state today.

Moisture levels will continue to increase for the entire state tomorrow meaning scattered showers and storms will be possible everywhere, but like today storms will continue to favor the southern two-thirds of the Beehive State.

Temperatures will also run cooler with highs falling to the 80s in most spots in lower elevations and 70s higher up. There will be enough lingering moisture on Thursday for isolated showers and storms across Utah Thursday, then we’re back to mostly dry skies and slightly warmer temperatures into the weekend.

The takeaway? We get more smoke in the north with scattered storms in the south the risk for flash flooding.

Stay on top of the smoke and storms with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are There4You!