Smoke lingers as heat continues to rise in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Another smoky day ahead of us this afternoon and evening in Utah.

We continue to see more smoke pouring into the Great Basin from wildfires out west, which have caused our air quality to deteriorate. We will remain in the moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups categories through the rest of the day.

In Southern Utah, we expect the smoke to be on the thinner side. Temperatures for us will be in the 90s and 100s as we still see heat spilling out of the high pressure system near Las Vegas.

In Northern Utah, smoke is expected to be thicker and our temperatures will rebound back into the 90s again as we see a return of the summertime heat.

Very little cloud cover will be overhead despite the smoke lingering over us. Dinner outside may not be the most pleasant.

Overnight, we expect the smoke to still hang around as we still see a westerly flow bringing it in, but given our clear skies, we will see our lows range around the 60s and 70s.

In short, smoky skies continue to hang around, leading to a hot and hazy kind of day.

Keep track of the smoke and when it will break with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!