Smoke heads out, heat moves in for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday! Improving air quality is the highlight of today as we’ve stopped that western wildfire smoke from billowing into the state.

Instead, we have a more southerly flow as an area of high pressure sets up just east of the Four Corners. We will see some hazy sunshine, but better air quality is expected overall as we near the end of our workweek.

The southerly flow also drags some moisture from the south into Southern and Central Utah over the coming days. The chance of an isolated thunderstorm is possible, and the flash flood risk at Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon is in the “possible” or moderate category.

With high pressure in control, temperatures are on the rise, and you can expect a hot Thursday for most of the state.

Daytime highs are expected to hit the mid to upper 90s along the Wasatch Front, with Salt Lake climbing to 98, which is four degrees above the seasonal average for this time of year.

A range of 90s is expected statewide, with triple-digit setting up in places like Moab, Green River, near Lake Powell, and in St. George. The heat will build through the end of the workweek and into the weekend with triple digits trying to make an appearance in the North again!

Bottom line? Better air with more heat for most of the state, and a slight chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm for Southern Utah.

Be sure to stay on top of air quality and any rain that may come our way with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!