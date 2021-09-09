Smoke hangs around in Utah thanks to heat dome

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- We made it to Thursday Utah! Unfortunately, we see more smoke hanging around thanks to our heat dome still sitting over us. This will still influence our air quality as we still expect to see many of us under the moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups.

As our stubborn and pesky high pressure continues to shift over to the southeast this helps bring back our monsoon flow that will drag in moisture for the Great Basin bringing in some late afternoon showers. These will mostly be for the higher terrain in parts of southern Utah and eastern Nevada.

The same southerly flow that brings in monsoon moisture will also help give us a break from the smoke as it will not have smoke associated with it.

This would be a great combination to help break up the dry and smoky weather we have been seeing. Temperatures we are expecting to see tomorrow will range around the mid-90s and low 100s once again.

In short, one last hot and smoky day before we begin to see a slow and steady clearing of our poor air quality.

Air quality tomorrow will still remain poor as wildfire smoke is expected to still stick around. Definitely not a great day for those sensitive to the smoke. #utwx @AlanaBrophyNews @ThomasGeboyWX @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/WwuBa1UsXp — Cesar Cornejo (@cesar_wx) September 9, 2021

Stay ahead of any weather happenings with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!