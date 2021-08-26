Smoke-filled skies, some storms to impact Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, all! A few isolated showers out there in parts of the state, but overall, slightly cooler today for a bulk of Utah and much more smoke in our skies! Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures running five to eight degrees cooler than yesterday. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 80s throughout the state with some 90s anticipated in the southern region, and the chance of triple digits in St. George.

A more westerly flow has moved into the Beehive State which easily transports the western wildfire smoke into the beehive state. Smoke-filled skies will be noticeable, especially along the Wasatch Front, with air quality impacts. Air deemed “unhealthy for sensitive groups” by the Department of Environmental Quality is expected for the Wasatch Front as well as Tooele and Box Elder Counties. Moderate air is expected throughout the rest of the state.

A series of weather disturbances through Friday morning means we also see the threat of isolated thunderstorms. Areas most likely to see storms include over the higher terrain and the Central and Eastern side of the state. Storms can pack a punch with brief heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. The flash flood potential is increased today and in the “possible” category for all of our National Parks except for Zion, near Lake Powell and Grand Gulch.

Good morning! We are tracking a few storms, mainly in eastern and southeastern Utah. Gusty winds, brief heavy rain, and lightning possible. As we move through today we could see more storms; mainly east of I-15 in higher terrain, but like yesterday a few may move into valleys. pic.twitter.com/2rbyS3Q7SK — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) August 26, 2021

By tomorrow, we’re back to dry conditions and westerly winds meaning smoke-filled skies will hang on through the weekend.

Bottom line? Several small weather disturbances mean your Friday eve has the chance of isolated storms and poor air quality due to increasing wildfire smoke.

