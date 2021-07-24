Smoke-filled for some and stormy skies for others on Pioneer Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Pioneer Day weekend! We head into Pioneer Day with heat, the chance of storms, flash flood potential, and smoke filed skies making a return for some!

There’s plenty going on in the weather world, so we will start with temperatures. Daytime highs will climb to the 90s and 100s along the Wasatch Front with Salt Lake making a run for triple digits.

Increased cloud cover, thanks to monsoon moisture, will bring slightly below average temperatures to Southern Utah. High temperatures in Washington County and near Lake Powell will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Storm potential will focus on Central, Southern, and Eastern Utah for the holiday, with monsoon moisture making an appearance most successfully in South Central Utah over the higher terrain and strong, isolated cells in valleys.

Have a safe & happy Pioneer Day!

Keep those eyes to the skies in the Southern half of the state…#utwx @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/8d2VtI5K1b — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 24, 2021

Storms are expected to create heavy downpours under some of the stronger cells. Our typical areas that flood will be of most concern today as the storms will be slow-movers dropping abundant rain in localized areas.

Slot canyons are to be best avoided.

Northern Utah could see an isolated storm, but drier air is pushing into the northern half of Utah. Flash flood danger remains high in Southern Utah with an expected flash flood risk at Zion National Park, Lake Powell, Natural Bridges, and Grand Gulch.

The drier air that will impact the Wasatch Front is a result of a Westerly and Northwesterly flow, but that also drags wildfire smoke back into the beehive state.

Thicker smoke will push into the state on Pioneer Day and linger through the holiday weekend with the Department of Environmental Quality calling for “unhealthy air for sensitive groups” for several counties in Northern Utah.

Drier, westerly flow means quieter in the North for Pioneer Day, but that also mean an increase in wildfire smoke. Expect smoke filled and hazy skies through the holiday weekend..

Visibility and air quality impacts ahead..@abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/zIssz3s8kQ — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 24, 2021

