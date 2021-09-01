Smoke eases slightly, scattered storms with risk of flash flooding

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We’re halfway to the weekend, Utah! The main story today will be the potential for showers and thunderstorms across the Beehive State.

In the southern two-thirds of Utah there is a flash flood watch that runs through the afternoon. We saw flash flooding at Zion National Park earlier this morning and additional flash flooding at the National Parks in southern Utah is expected.

Within the storms there will be times of heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. If within the watch, remain aware of the weather.

The surge of monsoon moisture coming in from the south will lead to scattered showers and storms for most of the state. Rain chances will run lower the farther northwest you travel though. Salt Lake City southward, the rain chance increases while north of SLC showers and storms will become much more isolated.

With a continued southwesterly flow we will see a slight improvement in air quality. While there will still be haze and patchy smoke, especially in the northern and northwestern corners of the state, it will be less than earlier this week. Air quality won’t be perfect, but it goes from “unhealthy for sensitive groups” to moderate for the Wasatch Front.

With more moisture and clouds, temperatures will run cooler across the board. Along the Wasatch Front we’ll find daytime highs in the low to mid 80s with highs only topping out in the mid to upper 80s in St. George. Higher elevations will be in the 70s.

Moisture levels will begin to drop off into tonight as the flash flood watch expires. There still is likely to be enough lingering moisture for Thursday for isolated showers and storms to remain possible across the state.

By Friday the moisture moves out and we’ll go back to dry skies into the Labor Day weekend as temperatures slowly rebound to near seasonal levels.

The takeaway? Scattered storms are possible today with the risk for flash flooding in southern Utah while the smoke eases slightly.

Stay on top of the storms the next couple of days with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are There4