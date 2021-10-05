Showers possible across Utah, temps begin to trend cooler

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hopefully, you are having a terrific Tuesday, Utah! Moisture is moving northward through the state ahead of a low pressure that will be moving in later today. We’ve already seen showers in the southern half of the state with more on the way.

From mid-afternoon into the evening showers and a few storms will be possible in northern Utah as well. The best chance for wet weather will be in the southern two-thirds of the state and some storms could produce heavy rain which could result in flash flooding. Keep that in mind if heading out and about or if going for a hike as flash flooding is probable at most of our national parks.

Temperature-wise, we won’t see many changes from today compared to yesterday, at least along the Wasatch Front with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, but in areas like Moab, Cedar City, and St. George due to cloud coverage, highs will range about 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday with St. George only reaching 77.

As we move into tonight shower activity will become more isolated in nature but will remain a possibility for most spots across the state. By tomorrow morning it will begin to trend drier for the southern half of the state while isolated showers will remain possible in the north. The best chance for wet weather tomorrow will be in northwestern Utah as the low pressure continues to move northward. Temperatures will also run cooler across the state with Salt Lake City being close to average, in the low 70s while St. George will be around 80.

As we move into Thursday temperatures won’t see much change to Wednesday and lingering moisture could see a few isolated showers remaining possible in the northern two-thirds of the state and in the higher elevations down south. Another system though will be arriving Friday into Saturday. This will see the chance for wet weather increase statewide and it will also be turning colder as well. Highs will dip to the mid-50s for the Wasatch Front and low 70s for the southwest desert St. George.

The bottom line, showers are possible across the state today with heavy rain potential in the south.

Stay on top of all the changes we’ll see in the next several days with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are There4You!