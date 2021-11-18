Seasonal temps return, wet weather for Utah Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or Happy Friday eve! After another frigid start, we’ll see temperatures warm quicker than yesterday with highs eventually climbing to near seasonal averages.

Highs along the Wasatch Front will reach the upper 40s and low 50s while the Wasatch Back will see low to mid-40s and down south there will be more 50s and 60s compared to yesterday. In southern Utah, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. In northern Utah we start with partly cloudy skies, however, cloud coverage will increase through the afternoon as a weak system approaches from the west.

This weak system will bring a slim chance for wet weather this evening to near the ID/UT state line. Most stay dry tonight. With the blanket of clouds, tonight will be slightly warmer than last night with lows staying above freezing along the Wasatch Front with the mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow will bring more changes. The warming trend we start today will continue as most will see temperatures about 5 degrees above average. That will even come with clouds skies for the northern 2/3rds of Utah with a little more sunshine down south. Another, more potent system will approach from the west coast.

This system will bring us a better chance for wet weather, mainly for northern Utah during the second half of the day tomorrow into the first of Saturday. Isolated to scattered valley rain looks more probable than the system that moved through earlier in the week. Snow levels look to start around 7000ft. tomorrow afternoon, but will likely drop into Friday night and could drop to the benches by Saturday morning. Stay tuned.

Moisture will start to move away by the second half of the day Saturday. This system will also lead to cooler air filtering back in with at or slightly below average temperatures for Sunday under partly cloudy skies, then near seasonal temperatures and more sunshine into Monday.

Bottom line? Today will be more seasonal with increasing clouds ahead of our next system set to arrive tomorrow.

Stay one step ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!