Seasonal temps and haze but a chance for wet weather this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah, and happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day! As we start off a new week our stretch of mostly quiet weather continues across the state with mostly seasonal temperatures.

In our northern Utah valleys, air quality will remain poor with lingering inversions. Most valleys will fall into the “moderate” category today, but the Salt Lake Valley is projected to drop into “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” once again. Limit time outside if possible if you’re in the Salt Lake Valley.

Skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny across the state with temperatures comparable to what we had this weekend. This means Cache Valley stays just below freezing, the Wasatch Front and Wasatch Back climb to the upper 30s and low 40s, then down south it’s mostly 40s and 50s with Zion National Park making a run at 60 degrees. Even though there’s going to be more cloud coverage than the weekend, skies will remain dry.

As we turn into tonight it will be turning cold once again with almost everyone falling to below freezing except for places like St. George and Kanab falling into the mid-30s. In our northern Utah valleys, like this morning, patchy freezing fog is likely once again. This could lead to reduced visibility and even some icy spots on the roads. If you encounter fog make sure you slow down and use the low beams. High beams scatter out light and make it harder for oncoming traffic to see you.

As a whole, we won’t see many too many changes to our weather in the next few days, however, there is a SLIM chance we could see some light snow in the highest elevations in southern Utah tomorrow as an upper-level low pressure moves through Arizona and New Mexico.

As we go from Tuesday into Wednesday a weak front will move through northern Utah which will help drop the temperatures for our higher elevations and possibly clear out some of the haze in Cache Valley, but skies remain dry.

Looking further down the road from Thursday into Friday there are signals a system could move into the state to bring us our best chance for wet weather we’ve seen in a good while at this point. Being more than a few days away it’s hard to have too much confidence in it, but there are reasons to be optimistic. Fingers crossed we’re able to cash in on this system because we’re right back to dry and seasonal for the upcoming weekend. Stay tuned!