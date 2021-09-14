Seasonal averages for the north, southern Utah remains warm as temps begin to change

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Good Tuesday, Utah! The moisture is gone and the sunshine is on! Sunny skies will prevail across the state with a few clouds mixed in, but just about everyone stays dry.

Temperatures will be mixed. In central and northern Utah along the Wasatch Front daytime highs today will be close to seasonal averages in the upper 70s and low 80 while it stays warm in the south. Cedar City will be in the mid 80s while St. George tops out around 100 degrees again.

There will also be some smoke that starts to filter in today as well. Smoke won’t be as thick compared to recent weeks, but there will be a noticeable haze, especially in the northwestern half of the state to the Wasatch Front where air quality is projected to be moderate.

We won’t see too many changes to our weather as we get more sunshine with smoke, but our temperatures will bump up slightly along the Wasatch Front with highs more-so in the mid 80s while the south remains steady with upper 90s to near 100.

There will begin to be some changes in our weather by the end of the week into the weekend. The breeze will pick up as we will be on the northwestern extent of an area of high pressure. Sunday into Monday a system coming in from the Pacific Northwest will move into the western US and this system could bring us our first taste of fall with at or below average temperatures being possible for most of the state. We need to see how this system evolves over the coming days to see just how cool it will get and whether or not it will bring a rain chance.

The takeaway, we get sunshine and warmth with haze the next few days.

Stay up to date with the warmth and smoke with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are There4You!