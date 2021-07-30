Scattered storms across Utah bring ‘probable’ flash floods to Southern Utah again

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday! We have made it to the end of the work week, and we close it out with widespread thunderstorms in the beehive state.

We continue to see monsoonal moisture surge into Utah and southwest Wyoming through the weekend. This will result in an extended period of thunderstorm chances with a heavy rain threat, flash flood potential, and temperatures slightly cooler than they typically are this time of year.

Flash flooding dominated Beaver County and Washington County Thursday, with almost 2″ of rain in under an hour in Beaver and milepost 29 on I-15 picking up 0.90″ in just about ten minutes! These thunderstorms are slow movers and have the potential to drop intense rain, therefore, flash flood potential remains high.

Flash flooding is “probable” at our National Parks, and expected near Lake Powell. As a result, seek higher ground if you are in an area battling heavy rainfall. Scattered thunderstorms are also expected along the Wasatch Front, in addition to Eastern, Central, and Southern Utah.

A flash flood watch has been issued for southwest Utah and begins at noon on Friday and lasts until midnight.

High temperatures will trend slightly cooler with low 90s along the Wasatch Front and cloud cover capping daytime heating in the afternoon, with a ranger of 80s expected in Castle Country, along I-15 and in Iron County. Southern Utah will warm into the mid 90s today, but that heat can contribute to instability and rising air during thunderstorm formation.

Bottom Line? We have strong storms in the forecast that can impact major travel routes and overwhelm local roads, so be careful, if caught driving during these downpours.

For the latest updates and to track storms, stay with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!