Rain and snow start the day as system moves out of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Tuesday Utah! Hope you enjoyed the rain yesterday as we see that same system now moving on out of the area and leaving us with a much calmer day ahead. Many of us are waking up to see wet roads in northern Utah and even snowy roads in the higher elevations.

The storm system will continue to bring in wrap-around precipitation for many across the Wasatch Front earlier in the day, which is why we still have a winter weather advisory in effect until noon for higher elevation areas such as the Wasatch and Uinta mountains. Total snowfall for the mountain tops and mountain passes will be in the 6 to 12 inches range.

For those of us in the valleys, we can see a cold rain – and the benches above 5,500 feet seeing some wet snowflakes mixing in as well. After the morning hours, we begin to clear out precipitation-wise in northern Utah with lingering clouds hanging around, and in southern Utah, we remain dry and see more sunshine than clouds.

The winds will also be much calmer as well with only a light breeze blowing. Cooler temperatures are also expected with most of our highs ranging around the 50s and 60s for many locations with a few higher elevation areas only reaching the 40s.

Starting to see some snow mixing in with the rain in Syracuse this morning. This is near Antelope Dr. Be careful out there this morning!

Starting to see some snow mixing in with the rain in Syracuse this morning. This is near Antelope Dr. Be careful out there this morning!

In short, a cooler and calmer day is expected after seeing a wet start to the morning. Be sure to layer up.

