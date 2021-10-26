Rain and snow make for wet morning commute in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Tuesday Utah! A wet morning commute is in front of us as the rain and mountain snow will continue to fall through the morning hours.

We have a winter weather advisory that remains in effect for the higher elevations of Utah, where snow will be plentiful. Driving over any mountain passes or in the higher elevations will be messy. The rain in the valleys can cause issues such as standing water and even some localized flooding. This will certainly impact your morning commute so be sure to give yourself some extra time when walking out of the house.

The showers will then begin to wane as the parent system moves to the east and brings the rain to the Plains. What we are then left with is much colder temperatures with many of us sitting in the 40s, 50s, and 60s. Cloud cover will not be as thick as Monday with a few pokes of sunshine expected especially towards the afternoon time. Winds will only be on the breezy side and not of major concern.

Good morning, #Utah. It's a messy Tuesday morning, especially along the Wasatch Front with more valley rain and mountain snow. Be careful on your commute! #utwx pic.twitter.com/Ij2U4YFbTL — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) October 26, 2021

In short, after all the rain and mountain snow is done a much colder day lays ahead.

