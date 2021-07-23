Probable flash floods for Southern Utah, scattered storms for Wasatch Front heading into weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We have made it to the weekend here in Utah folks.

Unfortunately, we still expect to see storm activity and possible flash flooding in Southern Utah this afternoon and evening as we are under a flash flood watch until midnight. Storms are expected to create heavy downpours under some of the stronger cells.

Our typical areas that flood will be of most concern today as the storms will be slow movers dropping all of their rain in localized areas. Slot canyons are best to avoided.

In Northern Utah, storms will be a lot more isolated in nature as they stay mostly to the southern Wasatch Front and higher elevations but a stray shower cannot be ruled out farther north. Temperatures will be well into the 90s and triple digits for most as we still have plenty of southernly air bringing in the heat.

Overnight lows will range around the 60s and 70s for most of us.

In short, another day of heavy rain is possible in Southern Utah and can create flash flooding situations.

As we stay go through the holiday weekend stay up to date with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!