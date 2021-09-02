Potential for strong storms along the Wasatch Front, summer temperatures for southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday eve, Utah! Yesterday brought scattered storms to the Beehive State and today brings isolated thunderstorms.

With the chance for isolated thunderstorms, there is also the potential for a few strong and possibly severe storms in northern Utah (including the Wasatch Front), southeastern Idaho, and southwestern Wyoming. A cluster of storms is likely to develop this afternoon into the evening and move from west to east.

Storms within the marginal risk will be capable of strong/damaging winds, small hail, brief heavy rain, and a lot of lightning. Be sure to stay aware of the weather this afternoon & evening.

Farther south we’ll see more normal summertime storms that favor the higher terrain. While the risk of flash flooding in the National Parks isn’t as high today compared to yesterday, it is still a possibility at most of the them.

With more sunshine compared to yesterday temperatures will run slightly warmer than yesterday with the Wasatch Front mainly reaching the middle 80s and St. George getting back into the lower 90s. Outside of any storms skies will be either mostly sunny or partly cloudy. For the northern two-thirds of the state there will continue to be haze and patchy smoke from wildfires to our west.

Air quality will be moderate for most in the north compared to good in the south, however, we could see patchy smoke as far south as Cedar City.

As we move into tonight the chance for thunderstorms will begin to go down as we lose the daytime heating and the available moisture will be moving east. There might be just enough moisture for a few isolated showers and storms tomorrow with the best chance being east of I-15 in the higher terrain.

By Saturday we’re back to predominately dry skies that will stick around through the Labor Day Weekend. We will also go on a warming trend for the Labor Day weekend with highs returning to the low 90s in Salt Lake City and near 100 in St. George by Monday. Smoke could very well continue to be an issue as winds look to be mostly westerly.

DROUGHT UPDATE – The most recent drought monitor was released today and it continues to show the entire state in at least severe drought. It’s not all bad news though as the amount of the state in the exceptional drought (the most severe) has dropped by about 20% to show about a fourth of the state included in that category.

The takeaway? Isolated showers and storms will be possible today with a marginal risk for severe storms in the north.

Stay on top of the storms this afternoon and evening with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are There4You!