Pleasant temperatures as drier air moves in heading into Labor Day weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday! As we round of the work-week drier air is moving into the Beehive State. There is still enough moisture that we could see a few isolated showers and storms, mainly east of I-15 that favors the higher elevations.

Otherwise, its mostly sunny skies for the rest of the state. Drier air will continue to move in as high pressure takes control of our weather for the rest of the Labor Day weekend.

Temperatures today will run slightly below average for most today after yesterday’s front. Highs along the Wasatch Front will be in the low 80s while in Logan highs will be in the upper 70s. Down south in the lower elevations highs will be in the low to mid 90s with St. George getting to 93 and Cedar City getting low 80s.

A result of the front moving through is that winds are now more westerly. This will result in more smoke, especially for central and northern Utah. Most of the smoke should remain elevated through the weekend which is why the forecast is for air quality to remain moderate.

For Friday night football tonight with dry skies and relatively comfortable temperatures, the weather is looking good. Overnight lows tonight will head for the low 60s along the Wasatch Front with it getting to 62 in Salt Lake City. In St. George the overnight low will drop to 70.

With high pressure building in through the Labor Day weekend each day will be slightly warmer than the last as dry skies with sunshine prevailing. By Monday highs in Salt Lake City will be back in the low 90s and in St. George highs will return to the triple digits. The summer-like warmth and dry skies will carry through the early half of next week.

The takeaway? The Labor Day weekend will feature dry skies and a warming trend as more smoke filters in.

Stay on top of the Holiday Weekend forecast and the air quality with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are There4You!