Pleasant night with slightly smoky skies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Wrapping up the work week in Utah we can expect to see a much drier day as we no longer are under the impacts of that storm system.

The only thing that does somewhat hinder our Friday is that there is still a light haze hanging around after the weather maker left leaving us with moderate air quality for the day. The stubborn smoke refuses to fully leave as we head into the afternoon and evening hours, so dinner outside may not be the most pleasant.

The benefit of the low pressure system leaving our area is the very mild and fall-like temperatures it has left us with as we expect to see most of Utah in the 70s and low 80s for most. So, if you can withstand the light smoke outside being outdoors is not the worst of ideas.

Clear conditions will follow us into the evening and overnight hours where we can expect to see another nice cooldown as our lows will be in the 60s and 70s. A much better day overall compared to the past few.

In short, some light smoky air is still over top of Utah and could cause some issues, but a very mild and otherwise pleasant day is ahead.

Stay ahead of anything mother nature may throw at you with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!