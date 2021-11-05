Pleasant Friday ahead for Utah with above-average temps

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We have an extremely pleasant close to the work week ahead with slightly above average temperatures expected throughout the state.

A weak system coming in from the Pacific Northwest helped break down the high pressure a bit leading to daytime highs about five degrees cooler than yesterday. Even with the slight fumble with temperatures, our highs will remain above average today.

You can expect mostly sunny skies with the Wasatch Front making it into the low to mid-60s while the Wasatch Backlands are in the upper 50s with a high of 57 expected in Park City. Southern Utah will see plenty of sunshine with the numbers making a run at the upper 60 while St. George gets another day in the upper 70s.

Mild and quiet conditions will continue as we move into the daylight-saving time weekend with Saturday being a few degrees warmer than Friday. Enjoy that Autumn warmth, because changes are slated for the close of the weekend.

Temperatures start to dip next week and from Sunday night into Monday, we bring back the chance for wet weather. At this point, the best word used to describe next week will be “unsettled” with precipitation potential looming. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? A beautiful close to the work week with mostly sunny skies, some warmth, and dry conditions.

Make sure to stay one step ahead of any changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!