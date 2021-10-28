Pleasant fall day tonight and into the weekend, but potential changes for Halloween

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We are closing in on the weekend! As high pressure starts to settle in, we’ll be treated to some pretty nice fall weather to round out the workweek. Today’s weather in the world will be seasonal.

Highs will range in the upper 50s along the Wasatch Front, 60s down south, and in St. George, the high will be in the mid-70s! Down south there will be abundant sunshine all day while it will be a little more of a process in the north as a cloud deck slowly erodes through the afternoon.

With clear skies tonight will be on the chilly side of things once again, but the warming trend will continue for our Friday! Highs for most will be above with Salt Lake City reaching the mid-60s while St. George could make a run at 80 degrees! Even Park City will be in the upper 50s tomorrow. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

The weather for Halloween will be somewhat of a mixed bag as there could be a few tricks in store… For the most part, Saturday looks to be a nice day across the state. However, the high pressure from late in the week will start to erode as a quick-moving system starts to approach from our northwest.

This means we start the day sunny as clouds gradually increase, especially in the north, as temperatures remain close to if not a little above average. Depending on the timing of the system the chance for wet weather may begin to increase late on Saturday for the Wasatch Front. Right now, it’s looking more likely if we are to see wet weather, it’s mainly going to be on Sunday for Halloween with the bulk of any wet weather being in the central and northern half of the state.

As we turn the page into early next week Monday looks to be mostly quiet ahead of another system that is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday to bring us a chance for another round of wet weather with cooler temperatures set to filter in.

The takeaway? We get pleasant fall weather to end the week ahead of some changes into the Halloween Weekend.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!