Pleasant and warm evening with smoke beginning to move into Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah, hopefully it’s been a terrific Tuesday for you! We are looking at a seasonal day across the Beehive State today with a good amount of sunshine.

Highs will range in the upper 80s to around 90 along the Wasatch Front, near 100 in St. George, and in the higher terrain it will be 70s and 80s.

After a reprieve in the smoke, more is about to creep back in. Starting tonight smoke will become patchy, especially in the northern half of the state. Our southwesterly flow will become more westerly as a system arrives from the Pacific Northwest Wednesday into Thursday and this could allow for more smoke to move in.

Also, for the middle and second half of the week as the system approaches, we will introduce the chance for some showers and storms east of I-15 in elevated areas. Temperatures will also begin to run cooler.

The takeaway, enjoy today with the sunshine as we’ll see more smoke across the state by tomorrow. For most, the warmup comes to an end after tomorrow as well with temperatures dipping to below seasonal averages.

Stay ahead of the weather and in this case, the smoke with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!