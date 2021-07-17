Plan for a hot Utah weekend, but will storms linger?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Weekend! We have a brief break from widespread thunderstorms for our Saturday, as storms become more isolated and tied to the higher terrain.

It’s heating up too, as high-pressure builds, and temperatures reach the triple digits yet again in Salt Lake and St. George. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the first half of the weekend along the Wasatch Front with the mid to high 90s for daytime highs.

Temperatures will hit triple digits in St. George, Moab, and Lake Powell. It will trend a bit drier for Saturday, but isolated storms will bubble up most likely linked to the higher terrain. Flash flood potential is possible in places like Brye Canyon, Natural Bridges and Grand Staircase.

As we head into Sunday, that threat upticks with a better chance of afternoon and evening storms. Another monsoon push is expected to bring storms as we head into next week. Daytime highs will be hotter Sunday in the North as we approach our sixteenth triple-digit day for Salt Lake City with a forecast of 104!

Keep cool and keep your eyes to the skies for storms!

To stay ahead of any storms or flood alerts, stick with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!