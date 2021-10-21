Perfect and clear fall day for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Continuing our Thursday will be a nice one Utah! We stay under a nice almost westerly flow which is why we stay under clear skies and fair weather through the rest of the day and night.

Sunshine is in no short supply with only a few areas in southern Utah seeing any kind of cloud cover, which is a mostly sunny sky at worse.

This flow is also influencing our temperatures with many of us near our average for this time of year. Most are sitting in the 60s and St. George is slightly warmer in the 70s. Winds are also very light with no real disruption from any breeze.

If you are planning to enjoy any outdoor activities this afternoon or evening, enjoy them as it does not get any better than this!

Heading into the overnight hours some cloud cover returns but nothing too thick to worry about. These clouds are not associated with any rain or precipitation, so our morning commute tomorrow should be smooth.

Lows are expected to sit in the 40s for most of us with a few 30s sprinkled in.

In short, a perfect fall day is here so enjoy the great weather while it lasts.

